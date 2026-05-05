Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts Return in 2026 with Bold New Look and Timeless Tradition

Published on May 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks are set to bring back a fan-favorite identity as the team transforms into the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts for a special weekend, May 22-24, 2026. With a refreshed design and deep-rooted meaning, the Blue Ghosts return with renewed energy while continuing to honor the rich history and pride of the Coastal Bend.

Inspired by the legendary USS Lexington, the "Blue Ghosts" identity pays tribute one of Corpus Christi's most iconic landmarks. Designed by Courtney Gatlin, marking the third rendition of the brand, the updated look captures the spirit of the ship through a bold, forward-facing design that evokes strength, motion, and resilience.

Shop the Blue Ghosts Collection

"With this version of the Blue Ghosts, I wanted to create something that felt powerful and intentional, like the ship is moving straight toward you," Gatlin said. "It's about honoring the legacy of the USS Lexington while giving fans a design that feels modern, bold, and connected to Corpus Christi."

The logo features crossed anchors symbolizing the rank of Boatswain's Mate, often considered the backbone of naval operations, while reinforcing themes of stability and maritime tradition.

Subtle aircraft details nod to the Lexington's legacy as a flight carrier, and a monochromatic blue-gray palette delivers a signature "ghosted" aesthetic. The sleeve motto, "Always Ready," reflects the enduring spirit carried aboard the ship.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, will feature three nights of specialty promotions, giveaways, and postgame entertainment:

Friday, May 22 (7:05 PM) | Buy Tickets

- Americana-Themed Hooks Short-Sleeve Hoodie (first 2,000 fans), presented by Flint Hills Resources

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Saturday, May 23 (7:05 PM) | Buy Tickets

- Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey (first 2,000 fans), presented by CITGO

Sunday, May 24 (6:35 PM) | Buy Tickets

- Hooks Mint Ice Cream Youth Jersey, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks







Texas League Stories from May 5, 2026

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