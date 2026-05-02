Hooks Pounce Early for Second Straight Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks opened May with a rousing 9-4 win over the RoughRiders before 3,794 fans on a wet and chilly Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi employed 13 hits, seven walks, and six stolen bases to muster a second consecutive win.

Yamal Encarnacion cashed in a Walker Janek single and stolen base via an RBI knock to center, starting a three-run second. Will Bush completed the frame with two-out, two-run, liner into center field.

The Hooks stacked for more runs in the third thanks to consecutive hits by Nick Allen, Zach Dezenzo, and Joseph Sullivan.

Allen, currently on the Astros IL with back spasms, went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a walk while playing between shortstop and second base.

Dezenzo, rehabbing a right-elbow injury, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk while patrolling left field.

22-year-old Hector Salas made his Double-A Debut Friday night, going 1-for-3 with 2 runs, a sac fly and two stolen bases from the No. 9 hole.

Tyler Whitaker coaxed three walks and reached base all four times from the No. 8 spot.

Encarnacion, batting seventh in the order, also reached base three times and produced his second hit in the seventh, teaming with Trevor Austin for back-to-back doubles for the ninth CC marker.

Hard-throwing Hooks right-hander Brandon McPherson limited Frisco to a Max Wagner solo home run over 4 2/3 innings of work. McPherson struck out four against two hits and two walks, lowering his ERA to 2.95 in five Texas League starts.

Trey McLoughlin earned the win by facing one over the minimum through 1 1/2 innings

Alex Santos II chipped in two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.







Texas League Stories from May 2, 2026

Hooks Pounce Early for Second Straight Win - Corpus Christi Hooks

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