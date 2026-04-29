Mayer K's Eight More, Riders Continue Charge

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco employed early crooked numbers to muster a 10-4 win at Whataburger Field before a Wednesday afternoon crowd of 2,242 Coastal Bend elementary students and educators.

The RoughRiders have won five in a row with the Hooks being saddled by a season-long six-game losing streak.

Astros rehabbing right-hander Nate Pearson was touched for four runs in two-plus innings, prompting four frames of relief from Bryce Mayer.

For the second straight outing, Mayer posted eight strikeouts but the RoughRiders managed three runs against the Mizzou Tiger, including a two-run homer by Keith Jones II in the fifth.

Mayer has breezed 25 batters in 14 innings across four appearances (three starts) for a K-per-9 rate of 16.1.

The Hooks, playing as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, were confined to five hits, including two by Zach Dezenzo who doubled down the left-field line in the ninth.

Dezenzo, rehabbing a right elbow injury, went 4-for-9 with a walk while playing left field and first base Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tyler Whitaker collected his first two Double-A RBIs by doubling to right-center in the fourth.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.