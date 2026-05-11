CC Sunk in Seventh

Published on May 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - The Cardinals completed their comeback win as well as a series triumph by scoring five times in the seventh inning Sunday afternoon, clipping the Hooks, 11-5, before 2,510 fans at Route 66 Stadium.

The Hooks jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to hits by Max Holy, Joseph Sullivan, and Tyler Whitaker.

Including his two-out, two-run single, Whitaker reached base four times for a .914 May OPS. The 23-year-old from Las Vegas also turned both diving and leaping defensive gems in right field.

Corpus Christi plated two more runs in the fourth. Mason Lytle cashed in Whitaker's lead-off single with a two-out base hit. Alberto Hernandez then stroked an RBI double to the opposite field in right before pulling up injured at second base.

Hernandez has hit .462 with five RBIs in five Double-A games since joining the club from High-A Asheville. Lytle, who made a tremendous diving catch in left in the sixth, batted .385 in the series.

Hooks southpaw Trey Dombroski held the Cards to two hits over the first four innings, and would have stranded two in a scoreless fifth but a sun-aided pop up landed in shallow right for a two-run single, which tied the game at 4.







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2026

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