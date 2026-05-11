Josh Grosz Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced that Amarillo Sod Poodles right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz is the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 4-10. Following an exceptional performance on Wednesday morning, the 23-year old starter was dominant on the hill, standing above top talent across the league.

On Wednesday morning as part of Amarillo's STEAM Day at HODGETOWN, the Californian came out of the gates looking strong, striking out the side in order in the opening frame against the visiting Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins), all on swings-and-misses. Despite an unearned run allowed in the second, he continued to mow down Wind Surge batters, eventually racking up 11 over five full innings of work without recording a walk and allowing only one hit. As the Soddies propelled themselves into the lead in the fifth, Grosz earned the winning decision, his first of the year and first of his Double-A career.

Among other Texas League pitchers over the last week, his strikeout mark tied for the most in the league, matching Mitch Myers from Midland (Double-A, Athletics) who did so over two starts. The start on May 6 stands out in Sod Poodles history as the first 10+ strikeout game by an Amarillo pitcher since Dylan File on July 10, 2024. With data available as far back as 2005, he is one of only two Texas League pitchers over that timeframe to strike out at least 11 batters in a game over five innings or less without issuing a walk.

An acquisition by the Diamondbacks via trade with the Colorado Rockies in the offseason, it is the fourth time in Grosz's career that he has punched out at least 10 batters in a game, most recently doing so with the Spokane Indians (High-A, Colorado Rockies) of the Northwest League on August 29, 2025 when he fanned a career-high matching 12.

Grosz is the second Sod Poodle to take home a weekly award in the Texas League this season, joining Manuel Pena who earned Texas League Player of the Week on April 20. Grosz is the first Soddie to win Texas League Pitcher of the Week since Dylan Ray did so on May 5 last season.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand. Watch now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

The Soddies return to HODGETOWN on May 19 to take on the visiting Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals) for a week that features 25 Cent Hot Dog Night, Toy Story Night, and a Ryan Waldschmidt Bobblehead giveaway. Individual tickets are available for purchase online at sodpoodles.com or at the HODGETOWN box office.







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2026

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