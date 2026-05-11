Drillers Baseball, Jersey Giveaway, and Fireworks

Published on May 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers are proud to honor the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

Now through Thursday, May 14, all active-duty military members and veterans can visit the ONEOK Field box office to receive two FREE Field Reserve tickets to our game on May 14. Simply present a valid military ID to redeem your tickets.

Military Appreciation Night will also feature a special Drillers Blue Camo Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the Tulsa World 1st Base, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances, courtesy of our partners at Eagle Ops.

You must be in attendance to receive the Tulsa Camo Jersey. One jersey per ticket, per person with entry. The sizes include Youth Large, Adult M, XL, XXL & XXXL.

In addition, fans can enjoy our FOX23 Thirsty Thursday specials, including $3 Coors Light, Miller Lite, and souvenir sodas, along with $4 Celsius drinks.

Get ready for an unforgettable Friday night at ONEOK Field featuring News On 6 K-HITS Friday Night Fireworks and Muscogee Nation Night!

The Drillers will take the field in specialty Muscogee Nation jerseys that will be available through an online auction. Fans can also shop replica jerseys and exclusive Muscogee Nation t-shirts in the team store during the game while supplies last.

Be sure to stop by and meet our Lucky One Bat Dog featuring Klever K9 behind home plate, who will be retrieving Drillers bats throughout the game and greeting fans behind home plate!

Then, cap off the evening with an electric postgame fireworks show lighting up the Tulsa sky.







Texas League Stories from May 11, 2026

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