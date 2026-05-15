Drillers Skid Continues in Loss to Cards

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Sean McLain of the Tulsa Drillers makes the catch

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Sean McLain of the Tulsa Drillers makes the catch(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - A tough stretch for the Tulsa Drillers continued on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. Walks were once again a problem for Tulsa pitching as the staff combined to issue 12 free passes. The walks were combined with a few timely hits from Springfield as the Cardinals handed Tulsa a 7-2 loss.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Drillers, matching their longest losing streak of the season. For Springfield, the win was its fifth straight, the longest winning stretch for the Cardinals this season.

For the third straight game, the Cardinals worked across the game's first run. In the second inning, Jeremy Rivas hit his fourth homer of the season to put Springfield ahead 1-0.

A fielding error by Tulsa helped the Redbirds double their lead. Noah Mendlinger reached safely on the miscue and Jon Jon Gazdar and Rainiel Rodriguez followed with singles that brought him home.

Springfield scored for the third straight inning in the fourth as one of the walks set up an RBI double from Trey Paige that put Tulsa down 3-0.

The Drillers broke through for their first run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Elijah Hainline singled, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Griffin Lockwood-Powell took advantage and singled to center to score Hainline and make the score 3-1.

Two walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly gave the Cardinals their fourth run in the fifth inning.

Kendall George began Tulsa's half of the fifth with a double and advanced to third on Josue De Paula's fly out. George scored one batter later on Kyle Nevin's sacrifice fly as the Drillers again cut the deficit to just two runs.

In the seventh, two walks, a wild pitch and a single by Paige increased the Cardinals lead to 6-2.

Springfield produced a final run in the eighth inning on Graysen Tarlow's sacrifice fly.

Brandt Thompson tossed the final 4.1 innings for the Cardinals, and held Tulsa without a hit, earning his second win of the season.

Joe Vetrano lines a single into right field in the fourth inning of Tulsa's loss to Springfield on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.Rich Crimi

GAME NOTES

*Tulsa pitching has struggled with command this week. After the 11 walks tonight, the Drillers pitching staff has walked 30 hitters over the first three games.

*Tulsa also gave up six more stolen bases and now has relinquished 13 bases to the Cardinals this week.

*Starting pitcher Wyatt Crowell was charged with loss. He allowed Springfield's first four runs, but just three were earned. Crowell gave up six hits and four walks and struck out five, dropping his record to 2-4.

*Lockwood-Powell's RBI single in the fourth inning was his fifth straight game with a hit. It was also his ninth straight game that he reached base safely.

*George has now scored a run in six straight games for the Drillers.

*One bright spot for Tulsa was reliever Nick Robertson who pitched another scoreless inning in the game. The right-hander has yet to allow a run in 11 outings this season over 17.0 innings.

*The Drillers loss and a win by Arkansas dropped Tulsa out of first place in the Texas League North. It is the first time since April 8 that the Drillers have not held or shared first place.

UP NEXT

Tulsa and the Cardinals will continue their six-game series with game four on Friday Night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

SPR - LHP Liam Doyle (0-2, 6.43 ERA)

TUL - RHP Payton Martin (0-2, 7.29 ERA)

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Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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