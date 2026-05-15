Tellache Terrific: Travs Trounce Naturals, 12-0

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - Nico Tellache fired the best outing of his minor league career working 7.1 shutout innings with nine strikeouts leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 12-0 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night. Tellache retired 14 in a row at one point and permitted just two walks and a third inning single for the night. Tyler Cleveland and Jimmy Kingsbury were perfect to finish off the club's fourth shutout victory of the year. Offensively, the Travs produced 16 hits and drew 10 walks. The put the game on ice by scoring 10 of their runs in the final four innings. Lazaro Montes, Caleb Cali, Aaron McKeithan and Blake Rambusch all posted three hit games. Cali and Michael Arroyo connected for home runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Tellache allowed his only hit with two out in the third inning. He then proceeded to retire the next 14 batters before issuing a walk in the eighth inning to the final man he faced.

* Up to going into the sixth, the offense knocked out the Naturals starter in the process of loading the bases. A wild pitch brought in one run and Blake Rambusch came up with a clutch two out, two-run single to make it a five run advantage and give Arkansas full control.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Aaron McKeithan: 3-4, 2 BB, run, 3 RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: Win, 7.1 IP, H, 2 BB, 9 K

News and Notes

* Tellache set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts.

* It was Tellache's third scoreless start of the year.

* The one hit allowed by Travs pitching was a season low.

* Arkansas is now in first place in the North Division with a one game lead over Tulsa and a 1.5 game edge over Northwest Arkansas.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (3-0, 0.60) starting for the Travs against RH Drew Beam (1-3, 4.88). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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