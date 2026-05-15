Lamkin Punches out Seven, Nats Blanked for First Time this Year

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Justin Lamkin recorded seven strikeouts in his Double-A debut, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-16) got shut out for the first time in 2026 and lost 12-0 to the Arkansas Travelers (21-15) on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Travelers on Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Lamkin, the Royals' No. 13 prospect, got the nod Thursday for the first time as a Natural. Through five innings, the southpaw allowed two runs and struck out six batters. He came back out for the sixth and allowed a pair of bequeathed runs after exiting. Lamkin ended up giving up four runs over 5.1 frames and punched out seven Travelers, one shy of his career high.

The Nats mustered up just one hit - a Carson Roccaforte single - off Arkansas starter Nico Tellache, who went 7.1 scoreless innings Thursday night.

The Naturals face off against the Travelers in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks, presented by Business and Industry Training. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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