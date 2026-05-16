Soddies Squeak out One-Run Win over Corpus Christi

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (19-17) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (16-21), 6-5, on Friday night at Whataburger Field. Gavin Conticello and Manuel Pena paced the offense while five relievers did just enough for Amarillo to emerge victorious.

Soddies starter Jose Cabrera worked around traffic on the basepaths in his first two innings, but Yamal Encarnacion got the best of him with an opposite-field solo home run in Corpus Christi's next turn to bat.

The Hooks one-run lead was short-lived as Conticello remained hot at the plate in the top of the fifth and led off the frame with a game-tying solo home run to left center field, his third long ball in the last two games. Gavin Logan followed up with a double and later scored on Cristofer Torin 's two-out RBI single to put the Sod Poodles in front 2-1.

Conticello continued his tear against Hooks pitching in his next at-bat in the sixth, extending Amarillo's lead as he shot a two-strike offering from Ramsey David into left field to plate Jansel Luis.

Cabrera would retire the last eight batters he faced as the Soddies turned to Roman Angelo first out of the bullpen. The right-hander nearly navigated around a walk and hit to begin his outing, but allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.

Pena provided the largest lead of the game for Amarillo in the seventh by sending the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Alex Santos II over the short fence in left field for three-run homer.

Ahead of the hosts 6-2, the Sod Poodles needed every one of their half-dozen runs as the Hooks staged a comeback in the last two innings. Corpus Christi plated a pair of runs against Billy Corcoran in the bottom of the eighth with only one away, but southpaw Carlos Rey struck out the two outs required of him to maintain Amarillo's two-run advantage.

Landon Sims quickly retired the first two Hooks hitters in the ninth, but Encarnacion drew a walk and scored on a Max Holy double to make things very interesting. However, Sims got the next batter to pop up in foul ground to end the game and complete his seventh save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

HOUSE OF PENA: Manuel Pena gave the Soddies a four-run cushion with his opposite-field three-run blast in the top of the seventh inning...he continues to pace the Texas League with 15 long balls and 35 RBI.

HIP HIP, JOSE!: Jose Cabrera settled in after dealing with some command issues in the first two frames to strike out a season-high eight hitters over his five-inning start...he retired the last eight batters he faced en route to earning his first win of the year.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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