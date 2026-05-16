Missed Chances Cost Drillers in Extra-Innings Defeat
Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Tulsa Drillers News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers season-high losing streak was extended to five straight games on Friday night with the toughest loss of the skid. The Drillers fell 7-4 to Springfield in 12 innings at ONEOK Field after failing to hold a late lead and then missing several chances to generate a potential walk-off win.
Tulsa led 4-3 in the eighth inning, but the Cards rallied to plate the tying run. Drillers' relievers held the Redbirds scoreless in the ninth, tenth and eleventh innings, but Tulsa could not produce the game-winning run.
The missed chances finally proved costly when Springfield broke the tie on a wild pitch in the top of the twelfth inning, then iced the outcome on Rainiel Rodriguez's two-run homer.
The defeat dropped the Drillers record to 20-17 after opening the season with a franchise best 14-4 record.
In the game-deciding twelfth inning, it appeared as if Tulsa might escape a jam and have another chance to walk-off with a win. With placed runner Zach Levenson at second, the inning's leadoff batter, Grayson Tarlow, dropped a hit in front of diving right fielder Josue De Paula. Tarlow got a double on the play, but Levenson only advanced to third on the hit.
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Tulsa Drillers' Kyle Nevin at bat
(Tim Campbell)
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