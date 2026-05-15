Thompson Shuts Down Tulsa to Keep Win Streak Intact

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Brandt Thompson entered in the fifth with a lead and finished off a 7-2 win for the Cardinals over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Thompson set down the final 13 batters he faced and did not allow a hit over 4.1 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Jeremy Rivas started the scoring for Springfield with a solo home run in the second inning. The homer extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

W: Thompson (2-1)

L: Crowell (2-4)

S: None

NOTES:

- Cardinals hitters drew a season-high 12 walks including four for leadoff hitter Noah Mendlinger.

- Starter Chen-Wei Lin allowed two runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings in the no-decision.

- Trey Paige went 2-for-2 with two walks and a sacrifice fly. He totaled three RBIs in the game.

- Rainiel Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk and his first double-A RBI. He has multi-hit games in two of his first three with Springfield.

- The win was Springfield's fifth straight, a new season-long win streak. The Cardinals have won eight of the last 10 games and the first three of the six-game series in Tulsa.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (15-21) at Tulsa (20-16)

- Friday, May 15, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- LHP Doyle vs. RHP Martin

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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