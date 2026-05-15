Thompson Shuts Down Tulsa to Keep Win Streak Intact
Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Brandt Thompson entered in the fifth with a lead and finished off a 7-2 win for the Cardinals over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.
Thompson set down the final 13 batters he faced and did not allow a hit over 4.1 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Jeremy Rivas started the scoring for Springfield with a solo home run in the second inning. The homer extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.
W: Thompson (2-1)
L: Crowell (2-4)
S: None
NOTES:
- Cardinals hitters drew a season-high 12 walks including four for leadoff hitter Noah Mendlinger.
- Starter Chen-Wei Lin allowed two runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings in the no-decision.
- Trey Paige went 2-for-2 with two walks and a sacrifice fly. He totaled three RBIs in the game.
- Rainiel Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk and his first double-A RBI. He has multi-hit games in two of his first three with Springfield.
- The win was Springfield's fifth straight, a new season-long win streak. The Cardinals have won eight of the last 10 games and the first three of the six-game series in Tulsa.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (15-21) at Tulsa (20-16)
- Friday, May 15, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- LHP Doyle vs. RHP Martin
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026
- Soddies Stroll to Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Lamkin Punches out Seven, Nats Blanked for First Time this Year - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Skid Continues in Loss to Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Bangs Two Homers in 7-0 Defeat of Flying Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Thompson Shuts Down Tulsa to Keep Win Streak Intact - Springfield Cardinals
- Tellache Terrific: Travs Trounce Naturals, 12-0 - Arkansas Travelers
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