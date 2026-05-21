Springfield Starters Strong, But Club Drops Two to Travs

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Cardinals enjoyed solid starts from Mason Molina and Brandt Thompson, but lost in both games of a doubleheader to the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park on Wendesday.

The Travelers came back late in the first game to win, 3-2, before winning 10-0 in the second game.

Molina delivered five-shutout innings in his start. He allowed just two hits.

Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters over 4.2 innings. He allowed two runs on three hits.

GAME 1:

W: Raeth (1-0)

L: Watson (2-3)

S: Cleveland (1)

Game 2:

W: Hawks (3-2)

L: Thompson (2-2)

NOTES:

- Ryan Campos and Chase Davis each hit solo home runs in the first game. Davis now leads the team with seven home runs. Campos has now hit five on the season.

- Travis Honeyman did not reach base to snap his on-base streak at 18 games.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-25) at Arkansas (26-15)

- Thursday, May 21, 6:35 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- RHP Lin vs. LHP Tellache

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

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