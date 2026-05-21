Riders Beat San Antonio Behind Home Run Ball, Blake Townsend Brilliance

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, behind home runs from Keith Jones II and Frainyer Chavez, beat the San Antonio Missions 5-1 on Tuesday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (21-19) found another first-inning run when Chavez flipped a double down the right field line, Dylan Dreiling singled him to third and Corey Joyce brought him home despite a double play. The Riders took the game's first lead, 1-0, against San Antonio (15-26) starter Jagger Haynes (0-2).

With the game tied at one after a Kai Murphy solo home run in the third, Jones II and Chavez blasted their home runs in back-to-back innings to regain the lead. Jones II torched a two-run shot 450 feet into right-center in the fourth inning and Chavez went the same way for a solo home run in the fifth that made it 4-1 Riders.

Blake Townsend (2-2) brought his best once again for the RoughRiders, backing up his 7.1-inning start last week in Midland with another stellar effort. Townsend turned in six one-run innings, surrendering just four hits while striking out four.

The RoughRiders extended their lead to 5-1 on a Dreiling sacrifice fly in the eighth before closing out a quick win with a scoreless ninth from Wilian Bormie.

Notes to Know:

Jones II picked up two more RBI and is atop the team lead with 32 on the season. He has driven in a run in six consecutive games and has 19 RBI in 13 games in the month of May.

Chavez notched his sixth multi-hit game in May. He was the only RoughRider to do so, though all nine starters had a hit.

For the second straight start, Townsend collected a quality start. Before last week's start in Midland, he had never had one in his Minor League career. He also secured his second win in as many starts.

With the series evened at a game apiece, the RoughRiders will turn to another lefty in LHP Dalton Pence (0-0, 3.60) against RHP Ian Koenig (1-4, 5.23) in a 6:35 p.m. start at Riders Field. Twisted Tea Rowdy @ the River returns, as Thirsty Thursday takes over with half-price drink specials through the 7th inning.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

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