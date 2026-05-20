Memorial Day Fireworks Highlight Drillers Home Stand

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) in a six-game series that will open on Memorial Day.

The Drillers and Naturals will begin their series with a special holiday game on Monday, May 25, that be followed by a Memorial Day Fireworks Show to mark the unofficial start to summer.

After an off day on Tuesday, the series between the Drillers and Naturals will resume on Wednesday, May 27 and will run through Sunday, May 31.

The opener on Memorial Day will have an early start time of 6:00 p.m. The games from Wednesday through Saturday will all begin at 7:00 p.m. and the Sunday finale will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The promotions during the home stand will include four great giveaways. The first one will be on Wednesday, May 27 when the first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Jackie Robinson Jerseys. It is also a night to bring your canine family members to the game as it's our first Bark in the Park promotion of the season.

One night later, on Thursday, May 28, the first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Tote Bags. This night is also a Thirsty Thursday.

On May 30, it is a NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday and we recognize the 100th birthday of the Mother Road, Route 66, with the first 1,500 fans receiving Drillers Route 66 Hawaiian Shirts.

The final giveaway will occur at Family FUNday Sunday on May 31 when the first 500 fans will get Drillers Color Me Drawstring Bags.

If that isn't enough, the lineup of great promotions will also include News On 6 Friday Night Fireworks on May 29.

On the field, the series be the first meetings this season between the Drillers and the Naturals.

Individual tickets for all six games are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 25, May 27-31 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Monday, May 25 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY FIREWORKS

We begin the home stand by celebrating Memorial Day with one of our biggest Fireworks Shows of the year presented by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 430, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

For every game this season, Tito's is the official sponsor of pregame, will get the game started, as fans can enjoy Tito's double drinks for the price of a single at all stadium bars until first pitch!

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SEATS

Fans can purchase individual tickets to the Busch Light Landing that includes a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and more. There will also be a private, cash bar for your convenience as you enjoy the game from one of the best views in Tulsa! Tickets are limited and only $41 per person, so click HERE to purchase your all-you-can-eat seats.

Wednesday, May 27 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

After an off day on Tuesday, the Drillers return to action with the first Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws of 2026! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate for just $3 per can. Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws are made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

CELEBRATION OF JACKIE ROBINSON'S LIFE AND LEGACY & JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The Drillers will honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson with video clips played on the video board throughout the game. In addition, the first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Jackie Robinson Jersey courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes. This giveaway was rescheduled from April 15.

POSTGAME DOGS RUN THE BASES

Fans are invited to stick around after the game and run the bases with their furry friends, courtesy of Tulsa Pets.

Thursday, May 28 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

DRILLERS TOTE BAG GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a blue, Drillers tote bag courtesy of Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine and Ascension St. John.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It is also Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $3 souvenir cup sodas and $4 Celsius Energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket that gives them the opportunity to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce servings of Bud Light and Busch Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard and the $1 beers on all these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 116. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, May 29 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6, K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / DISNEY PIXAR CARS NIGHT

Get the weekend started right with another Friday Night Fireworks Show that you won't want to miss! It is also Disney Pixar Cars Night with a special-edition jersey available for purchase inside the Drillers Team Store. There will also be large cutouts of your favorite Cars characters and coloring pages available on the concourse. Friday Night Fireworks and Disney Pixar Cars Night are made possible by the Cherokee Nation, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

Saturday, May 30 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / ROUTE 66 DRILLERS HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY

This Grand Slam Saturday we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Route 66 at ONEOK Field! The first 1,500 fans to enter through either the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Route 66 themed, Drillers Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes. The Drillers will also be wearing their Tulsa Connect Route 66 themed jerseys! Grand Slam Saturday and the Route 66 Centennial Celebration is presented by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 430, NewsChannel 8 and News 102.3 KRMG.

Sunday, May 31 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

The home stand concludes with another Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS COLOR ME DRAWSTRING BAG GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a white, drawstring bag with crayons, that can be colored anyway you imagine, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION DAY

It is also First Responders Appreciation Day at ONEOK Field and every first responder who shows their ID badge at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office will receive two free Field Reserved tickets courtesy KTUL and FOX23. There will also be first responder vehicles and storm chaser trucks on Elgin Ave. for a touch a truck competition!

BRUNCH AT THE BALLPARK

Take in the ballgame and enjoy Brunch at the Ballpark with our special, all-inclusive ticket. You get a ticket in section 117, plus access to our all-you-can-eat brunch buffet inside the Discount Garage Door Backyard. It all begins with three delicious mimosas for fans 21 and older and the food offerings include: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Flame Apples & Pork Chops, White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Roasted Vegetables, Deviled Eggs, Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce, Assorted Chilled Salads, Hummus & Vegetable Platter as well as Assorted Danishes and Mini Desserts. Tickets for Brunch at the Ballpark are $55 for adults and $25 for kids, under the age of 12. Get your tickets at TulsaDrillers.com.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Many first responders will be on the field to play catch with the kids in attendance!







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.