Alfaro Homers, Naturals Drop Series Opener in Extras

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- Jorge Alfaro hit a three-run, game-tying homer in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-20) 4-3 loss in 11 innings against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (21-18) at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas. The two teams continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Amarillo blasted their way on the board in the first inning against Naturals starter Félix Arronde. Cristofer Torin doubled with one out to left, and Manuel Pena followed up with his league-leading 16th homer of the year. The long ball gave the Sod Poodles a 2-0 lead. Junior Franco extended it in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing in Druw Jones.

On the other side, Amarillo starter Josh Grosz hadn't allowed a hit through his first 5.1 innings until Alfaro came to the plate for a second time. Rudy Martin Jr. walked and stole second with Sam Kulasingam earning a free pass behind him. Alfaro jacked his fifth home run of the season to right field, tying the game with one swing.

Neither bullpen blinked in the tie game. Tommy Molksy and Zachary Cawyer each threw up zeros over 2.0 innings apiece, while Amarillo allowed hitters on, but got out of jams.

The game went to extras, where neither team scored in the 10th. In the 11th, the Nats flew into a double play to remove the placed runner, and Chase Jesse came on for the bottom of the inning. Jansel Luis dropped down and reached on a sacrifice bunt, and Torin was walked intentionally to load the bases. Pena swatted a line drive to the wall in left, driving in the game-winning run to walk off the Naturals in the series opener.

The two teams continue their series at Hodgetown on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the Naturals radio broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, at www.NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 20, 2026

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