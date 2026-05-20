Wade Bowen to Headline H-E-B America 250 Celebration at Wolff Stadium

Published on May 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions are excited to announce that country artist Wade Bowen will headline the H-E-B Independence Day Celebration, presented by Bud Light and RBFCU, on July 4, 2026, at Nelson Wolff Stadium as the Missions celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Bowen will perform postgame after the Missions face off against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The concert will take place on the left field berm, and fans can watch from in front of the stage, on the field or from their seats.

Two decades and more than 4,000 shows into his career, Wade Bowen has become synonymous with country music, songwriting, and captivating live performances, and for good reason. Bowen won five Texas Regional Radio Music Awards (T3R) in 2025 including Male Vocalist of the Year, marking the third straight year that Bowen took home that honor.

More than a dozen albums have shown Bowen's musical diversity-including ten studio sets, four live collections, and an ongoing series of buddy-country hits with fellow Texan, Randy Rogers. In 2024, the singer-songwriter released his tenth studio album, Flyin, showcasing his diverse musical range and hard-hitting songwriting, as well as a cast of respected features that add unique elements throughout.

After Bowen's performance, fans at Wolff Stadium will also be treated to the best fireworks display in town. Tickets are officially on sale now, so visit samissions.com or call 210-675-7275 to join the fun.







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