Missions Rout RoughRiders 12-6 in Series Opener

Published on May 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







FRISCO - The San Antonio Missions used a season-high 12 runs on 15 hits to defeat the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday afternoon at Riders Field.

San Antonio launched four home runs in the game, and all nine Missions hitters contributed with at least one hit. It's the second time in the last seven games that the Missions have hit four long balls in a single game.

In the first, the Missions took a 3-0 lead on a towering three-run homer from Braedon Karpathios to center field, his third of the season. The long ball traveled over 450 feet.

Frisco responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Keiber Rodriguez and Marcus Lee Sang each notched RBI singles to bring the RoughRiders even.

The Missions opened up the second inning with back-to-back home runs. Albert Fabian hit a no-doubt home run to right-center, before Francisco Acuna ripped a long ball to left-center for his first of the season. An Ethan Salas sacrifice fly made it 6-3.

San Antonio and Frisco traded runs in the third inning, and the Missions took a 7-4 lead into the sixth inning. That's when Kai Roberts hit his first home run of the year, driving the ball over the wall in left-center for an opposite-field round-tripper.

Roberts finished 3-for-3 in the game with two walks, two RBIs and three stolen bases. The outfielder is now 13-for-13 on stolen base attempts this season.

The Missions extended their lead to 11-4 in the eighth. Roberts' RBI double and Ethan Salas' knock highlighted the frame.

Frisco scored two in the eighth on solo home runs by Arturo Disla and Keyber Rodriguez. However, they stranded the bases loaded in the ninth, as Sadrac Franco induced a game-ending double-play to secure a 12-6 victory.

After the starter Miguel Mendez went just 0.2 of an inning, San Antonio's bullpen saved the day. The unit allowed just three runs in 8.2 innings, allowing just five hits and striking out seven. Omar Cruz, Andrew Dalquist, and Harry Gustin each threw 2+ innings.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series on Wednesday with the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2026

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