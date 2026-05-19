Riders Drop First Meeting of the Season to Missions

Published on May 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders lost their series opener 12-6 to the San Antonio Missions, early Tuesday afternoon at Riders Field.

San Antonio (15-25) scored three times in the first inning against Josh Trentadue (1-2) on a three-run home run by Braedon Karpathios. In the bottom of the first, Frisco (20-19) tallied three runs of its own to tie the game, boosted by a Keyber Rodriguez two-run single and an RBI base hit from Marcus Lee Sang off of Omar Cruz (2-1).

The Missions managed two more home runs off of Trentadue, though, to lead off the second inning. After back-to-back blasts from Albert Fabian and Francisco Acuna, San Antonio plated a third run for a 6-3 lead with a sacrifice fly from Ethan Salas.

After the Missions took a 7-3 lead in the third, Frisco got back on the board with a sacrifice fly from Keith Jones II, which made it 7-4.

San Antonio scored once in the sixth on a home run by Kai Roberts, who also plated a run with a double in the eighth at the start of a three-run inning that pushed the Missions' lead to 11-4.

The RoughRiders bit back with two solo home runs in the bottom of the eighth, as Arturo Disla and Rodriguez left the yard, cutting the deficit to 12-6, which would hold through the final out.

Notes to Know:

Disla's home run was his first at home as a member of the RoughRiders. Through six games at the Double-A level, he has two homers and 10 RBI.

Rodriguez drove in three of the Riders' six runs with his 16th multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate. Disla and Dylan Dreiling joined him with two hits on the afternoon.

The RoughRiders seek their first win of the week, returning to the diamond Wednesday with LHP Blake Townsend (1-2, 4.94) pitching against LHP Jagger Haynes (0-1, 4.67) in a 6:35 p.m. start at Riders Field. It is a Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery, with wine specials in the stadium through the seventh inning.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 19, 2026

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