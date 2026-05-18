Three Errors Cost Missions as Wind Surge Escape with 6-3 Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A tit for tat afternoon ballgame saw the San Antonio Missions (14-25) and their starter Jhony Brito, making a rehab appearance, play with an early lead, but three errors and a Garrett Spain homer cost the Missions as the Wichita Wind Surge (19-19) stole a 6-3 win in the late frames.

Caleb Roberts tried spoiling Brito's debut at The Wolff with his first double of the season. Roberts took a chance for home off a Billy Amick base hit, but his relentless pursuit for a score did not pay off as a 7-5-2 sequence from the Missions defense met Roberts with a tag at home plate to keep the contest scoreless.

San Antonio remained patient in their at bats against Wind Surge starter Eli Jones. Ethan Salas fought his way on base with a single after an eight pitch battle. Braedon Karpathios singled on a line drive to left field and Tirso Ornelas walked to put Jones in a bind in the first inning. Romeo Sanabria waited out Jones for another free pass as the Missions base runners moved over to their next base, including Salas who took a stroll across home plate to put the Missions up 1-0. Jones continued to struggle as a wild pitch bought Karpathios enough time to score another run for the Missions before the end of the frame.

Brito rolled through the Wichita order through the next two stanzas with consecutive 1-2-3 innings. In the fourth, Brito walked Amick and Andrew Cossetti after their persistence on some lengthy counts paid off at the dish. With two away, Francsico Acuña fielded a grounder, but the shuffle and throw to first turned into an error as the underthrown ball bounced past the first baseman Sanabria for a Wind Surge score. A tense Brito stayed on the lookout as the game-tying run remained at third. After several looks to keep Jorel Ortega in check, Brito committed an error of his own off a pickoff attempt, and the costly mistakes let the Wind Surge claw back to a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning.

Salas and Kai Roberts teamed up for a one-two punch in the fifth inning. Salas swiped his ninth bag of the season after a knock to right field. Salas got to third base safely after a Wind Surge pickoff error and scored again off Roberts' dribbler that sped by Ortega. Roberts hustled for extra bases but was caught out in his attempt to get to second.

Garrett Spain evened the score with a home run against Andrew Thurman in a pivotal eighth inning. Then, after taking his second base on balls, Roberts was driven in for another clutch run off a Cossetti double to take a late game lead over the Missions 4-3.

The Missions attempted to answer back with a last-ditch effort in their batting turn off back-to-back one baggers from Ornelas and Sanabria with one away, but Wichita reliever Will Fleming stayed calm with back-to-back groundouts to evade the runners at the corners in the eighth.

The Wind Surge capitalized on consecutive walks from Andrew Moore and a throwing error from Salas to score two runs off a double steal in the ninth as Wichita ran away with this contest 6-3 in the final frame to even the series at three wins a piece.

Up Next:

The Missions have an off day on Monday before beginning another six-game series on the road against the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch on Tuesday is at 11:05 a.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 17, 2026

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