Sod Poodles Rally in Ninth for Series Win
Published on May 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo scored four runs in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon, robbing the Hooks of a series split with a 5-3 come-from-behind win before 4,852 at Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi snapped a 1-1 stalemate in the eighth. Trevor Austin, who went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored, worked a walk to start the inning. Two outs later, Yamal Encarnacion landed a fly ball inside the foul line in right for two bases and a go-ahead RBI.
Rehabbing Astro Jake Meyers, playing in his fourth game for Corpus Christi, provided insurance by blistering an RBI double to the opposite field in right center for a 3-1 edge.
Hooks hurlers had recorded 10 consecutive outs before a walk and two errors opened the ninth, paving the way for the Soddies.
Railin Perez retired all six batters he faced, striking out three, with Alex Santos II penning a 1-2-3 sixth.
Amilcar Chirinos struck out two and stranded the bases loaded in the fifth.
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