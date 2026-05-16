Soddies Hold off Hooks Late Charge

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks made a bid for their second come-from-behind, walk-off win of the week by scoring three times in the final two frames Friday night, but the Sod Poodles held on for a 6-5 win before 3,925 fans at Whataburger Field.

Astros closer Josh Hader, who worked a scoreless inning in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, made his first start since 2017. Hader retired three of four batters faced, combatting a one-out double with back-to-back strikeouts. Featuring a 94-MPH sinker and patented slider, the 32-year-old lefty and six-time all-star threw 12 of 20 pitches for strikes.

Beginning May 5 with Sugar Land, Hader has struck out six against three hits and one walk in four scoreless innings over four rehab appearances between Corpus Christi and the Space Cowboys.

In his second appearance with the Hooks, rehabbing Astro Jeremy Peña went 0-for-5 while playing the full game at shortstop. Peña converted all five chances and initiated a slick double play in the eighth.

Yamal Encarnacion led the charge for the Hooks offensively, going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks while scoring four of his club's five runs. In the third, Encarnacion notched his third home run of the season and his club-best 22nd RBI by driving an opposite-field solo shot to the berm in left.

With CC trailing 6-2, Encarnacion began the eighth with his seventh double of the year, tying him for the team lead. Max Holy, hitting .375 with a .932 OPS in 10 Texas League games, then singled to left to make it a three-run contest. One out later, Trevor Austin chipped in with his seventh double, whipping a liner into the left-field corner to plate Holy.

Encarnacion kept the Hooks hopes alive by drawing a two-out walk in the ninth. Holy struck for his second RBI in as many at-bats, bouncing a two-bagger off the wall in left for a 6-5 score. Amarillo catcher Gavin Logan ended the game by catching a wild, wind-blown popup behind home.







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

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