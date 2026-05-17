Riders Rally for Three Runs in the Ninth for Comeback Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored three runs in the ninth inning after entering down by one to beat the Midland RockHounds 7-5 on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland (22-16) scored in the first inning against Frisco (19-18) starter Leandro Lopez in the first inning when Shane McGuire drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0. The next half inning, though, Julian Brock smashed a home run over the left-center field wall to drive in Marcus Lee Sang and provide the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead.

Frisco extended its advantage to 3-1 in the third inning on a Keith Jones II RBI single that plated John Taylor. The RockHounds tied the game in the bottom half with a two-run homer off the bat of Brennan Milone and took a 4-3 lead when Cole Conn scored on a fielder's choice.

Down 5-3 in the seventh, Frisco brought home another run when Jones II drove in Taylor for a second time to draw the deficit to 5-4. That score would hold until the ninth thanks to two scoreless innings for Ryan Lobus (3-2).

Against Shohei Tomioka (2-2), Taylor drew a walk, Jones II doubled and Arturo Disla looped a triple into right field to drive both in for a 6-5 lead. Disla would later score on a Keyber Rodriguez sacrifice fly. Janser Lara struck out two in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Brock's home run - his third of the year - traveled an estimated 475 feet, the longest of the season for the RoughRiders.

The triple for Disla was the first of his career. "The Buffalo" now has at least one hit and one RBI in each of his first four Double-A games.

Frisco pitching struck out a season-high 15 for the second consecutive night, with nine coming from Lopez in five innings.

Frisco can take its first six-game series win on Sunday, with LHP Dylan MacLean (2-0, 5.27) pitching against RHP Henry Baez (0-0, 15.43) in a 1:00 p.m. start from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

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