Riders Walked off in Midland After Tight Battle

Published on May 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 4-3 to the Midland RockHounds in walk-off fashion at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Thursday night.

Midland (22-14) was the first to score, racking a run in the fourth inning against Dalton Pence, making his Double-A debut with Frisco (17-18). The RockHounds scored on consecutive doubles from Clark Elliott and Cole Conn for a 1-0 advantage.

The Riders got on the board and in the lead in the fifth inning, working three straight walks against Midland starter Jamie Arnold before a two-RBI single from Corey Joyce made it 2-1. Pence surrendered another run to tie it back up in the bottom half, but allowed just the two across 5+ innings pitched with three strikeouts in his first RoughRiders start.

With the bullpens in the game, Frisco jumped back in front in the sixth inning with an Arturo Disla RBI single, but Midland tied things again 3-3 in the seventh when Ryan Lasko singled in Luke Mann.

After A.J. Causey (2-2) set the Riders down in order in the top of the ninth, Cole Conn led off the bottom half with a walk-off home run against Austin Roberts (1-2).

Notes to Know:

Disla has now driven in a run in each of his first two games in Double-A. After two hits and a walk on Wednesday, the designated hitter notched another walk and single.

Joyce and Julian Brock both posted multi-hit efforts, while John Taylor tripled and walked twice.

As Frisco aims to even the series back up on Friday, it will hand the ball to RHP Winston Santos (0-1, 11.20) against RHP Corey Avant (0-1, 3.86) for a 7:00 p.m. start at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 14, 2026

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