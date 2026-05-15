Wind Surge Blank Missions 7-0 Behind Dominant Pitching, Early Offensive Surge

Published on May 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (17-18) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-0 shutout of the San Antonio Missions (13-23) in game three of their six-game series Thursday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium behind a dominant start from Sam Armstrong and a combined five RBIs from Kyle DeBarge and Billy Amick.

Wichita's pitching staff led the way, allowing just three hits while striking out 10 in the Wind Surge's first shutout of the season. Armstrong dazzled in his return from the injured list, striking out four while allowing just one hit across four scoreless innings. Ricky Castro was equally sharp out of the bullpen, striking out four over three shutout frames. Jaylen Nowlin and Will Fleming combined to close out the final two innings and preserve the shutout.

Offensively, DeBarge led Wichita with a Double-A high in hits and RBIs, finishing with three hits and three runs driven in. Amick added two RBIs in a multi-hit effort while launching his team-leading 11th home run of the season. Ricardo Olivar recorded his ninth multi-hit performance of the year, while Caleb Roberts added his first home run as a member of the Wind Surge.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita threatened early in the first inning with a double and bloop single but was unable to score after a double play ended the frame.

Armstrong settled in quickly in his first start off the injured list, tossing two scoreless innings to begin his outing fanning two.

The Wind Surge broke through in the third after loading the bases. DeBarge lined a two-run double into the outfield to give Wichita a 2-0 advantage.

Roberts extended the lead in the fourth, blasting his first Wichita home run over the wall in right field to make it 3-0.

Armstrong finished his day after four dominant innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Wichita added three more runs in the fifth after Olivar singled, DeBarge delivered another RBI double and Andrew Cossetti lifted a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 5-0.

Amick put the game away in the sixth, crushing a two-run homer to push Wichita's lead to 7-0.

Castro dominated in relief, allowing just two hits while tying a season high with four strikeouts over three innings. Nowlin and Fleming combined to finish the game as Wichita secured its first shutout win of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita recorded its first shutout of the season.

The Wind Surge collected 10 hits, their sixth double-digit hit performance of 2026.

Wichita pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts, marking the club's 16th double-digit strikeout game of the year.

The Wind Surge lead the Texas League with 62 home runs this season.

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to eight games.

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to six games and hit his 11th home run of the season.

Amick recorded his 10th multi-hit and 12th multi-RBI game of the year.

C Ricardo Olivar logged his ninth multi-hit game of 2026.

SS Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to eight games while recording his first three-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.

LF Caleb Roberts hit his first home run of the season.

RHP Sam Armstrong made his return from the 7-day IL with four scoreless innings.

RHP Ricky Castro tied a season high with four strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his fifth scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Will Fleming recorded his sixth scoreless outing of 2026.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 - Wichita recorded its first shutout of the 2026 season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their Texas road trip with game four of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 14, 2026

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