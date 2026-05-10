Sod Poodles Rally Past Wind Surge in 10-Inning Thriller, 9-7

Published on May 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (16-16) dropped game five of their six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (16-16), 9-7, in 10 innings Saturday night at Hodgetown as Amarillo catcher Gavin Logan delivered a walk-off two-run home run, his third homer of the game.

Wichita's offense was powered by the bottom half of the lineup, as hitters five through nine combined for seven hits and five RBIs. Jake Rucker, Andrew Cossetti and Maddux Houghton each posted multi-hit performances, while Jorel Ortega drove in two runs. Ricardo Olivar also recorded a multi-hit game, and Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to five games while stealing two bases.

On the mound, Wichita used five pitchers in a bullpen game. Jaylen Nowlin provided a bright spot, tossing two scoreless innings in relief while recording his fourth scoreless outing of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge erupted early in the first inning. DeBarge walked and stole second before Billy Amick drove in the game's first run. Wichita then capitalized on two Amarillo errors at third base and added four more runs on RBI singles from Andrew Cossetti, Jorel Ortega and Maddux Houghton.

Ricky Castro made his first start of the season and struck out two in a scoreless opening inning.

Wichita added two more in the second after DeBarge and Olivar executed a double steal, setting up Jake Rucker's sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

Amarillo answered in the bottom of the second, using two walks and an RBI single to plate two runs and cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Sod Poodles chipped away further in the third on Manuel Peña's league-leading 13th home run, trimming Wichita's lead to 6-3.

Amarillo added another solo home run in the fourth to make it 6-4.

Wichita responded in the fifth when Ortega drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 7-4.

The Sod Poodles rallied again in the sixth. Logan launched his second home run of the night, a two-run shot, before Amarillo tied the game later in the inning on a passed ball.

Amarillo threatened in the seventh with the bases loaded, but Rucker made a sliding stop at third base and started an inning-ending double play to keep the game tied.

Wichita threatened in the ninth when Cossetti doubled and Rucker advanced to third, but the Wind Surge stranded the go-ahead run at third base.

Nowlin was able to toss his second consecutive shutout frame sending the game to extras after the Soddies flew out for the final out of the ninth on a ball hit just inches in front of the wall in right field.

In the 10th, Logan ended the game with his third home run of the night, a walk-off two-run shot to opposite field.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita's lineup recorded nine hits in the loss.

The Wind Surge continue to lead the Texas League with 58 home runs.

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to five games.

SS Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to five games and stole two more bases.

LF Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to nine games and recorded his eighth multi-hit performance.

3B Jake Rucker recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to five games and posted his third multi-hit performance.

INF Jorel Ortega recorded his second multi-RBI game of the year.

OF Maddux Houghton tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Ricky Castro made his first start of the year.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his fourth scoreless relief outing of 2026.

STAT OF THE DAY

9 - Wichita finished with nine hits while also striking out nine Amarillo batters.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2026

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