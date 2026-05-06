Sod Poodles Strike out 17, Hold off Wind Surge 3-1

Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (14-15) dropped game two of their series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (15-14), 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Hodgetown as Amarillo starter Josh Grosz delivered five dominant innings, allowing no earned runs while striking out a career-high 11. His 11 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in a start in Sod Poodles franchise history.

Wichita struggled offensively, striking out 17 times while managing just two hits. Garrett Spain continued his strong stretch at the plate, logging his ninth hit in the last eight starts, while Ricardo Olivar extended his on-base streak to six games.

On the mound, Ty Langenberg allowed two earned runs over five innings while striking out two. Jacob Wosinski made his 2026 Wind Surge debut with a scoreless outing, and Alejandro Hidalgo added two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

THE RUNDOWN

Langenberg opened the game efficiently for Wichita, retiring the side in order on three routine fly balls in the first inning.

The Wind Surge struck first in the second inning after reaching on an error, moving a runner to third on a Jose Salas single before Jorel Ortega drove in the game's first run with a groundout. Wichita led 1-0 after the top of the second.

Amarillo answered in the bottom half of the inning. A one-out single turned into a scoring opportunity after two stolen bases and a Wichita throwing error that plated one. The game was tied 1-1 after two.

Langenberg settled back in after the second, stringing together scoreless third and fourth innings while retiring five consecutive batters.

The Sod Poodles took control in the fifth when they launched two solo home runs in three plate appearances. The Wind Surge trailed 3-1 after five.

Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the contest as Amarillo's pitching staff continued to overpower Wichita hitters, sealing the loss for the Surge.

HIGHLIGHTS

Amarillo starter Josh Grosz struck out a career-high 11 over five innings, tied for the second-most strikeouts in a start in Sod Poodles history.

Amarillo's pitching staff recorded 17 strikeouts, the second-most in franchise history for a single game.

Wichita suffered its first Wednesday loss of the season.

RF Garrett Spain continued his recent hot streak at the plate, logging his ninth hit in the last eight starts.

LF Ricardo Olivar has reached base safely in six consecutive games.

SP Ty Langenberg allowed two earned runs over five innings.

RHP Jacob Wosinski made his 2026 Wind Surge debut with a scoreless appearance.

RHP Alejandro Hidalgo recorded his fifth scoreless outing of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

17 -Amarillo punched out Wichita 17 times, their second highest single game strikeout total in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their 12-game road trip Thursday with game three of a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 6:35 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 6, 2026

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