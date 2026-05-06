Drillers Morning Start in Little Rock Postponed

Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - For the second time this season, a daytime, road game for the Tulsa Drillers has been rained out. Overnight rains in the Little Rock area resulted in the postponement of Wednesday's 11:05 a.m. game against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 8, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Wednesday's postponement is the third this season for the Drillers and their second against the Travelers.

Tulsa previously split a doubleheader with Arkansas at ONEOK Field on April 18 and swept Frisco in a twin-bill at Riders Field on April 22.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Travelers will now play the second game of their six-game series on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL - RHP Patrick Copen (3-0, 0.96 ERA) ARK - RHP Ryan Hawks (2-2, 3.24 ERA)







Texas League Stories from May 6, 2026

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