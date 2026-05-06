Offense Stays Hot in 11-7 Homestand Opening Victory

Published on May 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers built a big early lead and went on to defeat the Tulsa Drillers, 11-7 for their fifth consecutive victory. Michael Arroyo paced the offense with three hits while Lazaro Montes and Jared Sundstrom each had two hits and drove in multiple runs. Ty Cummings was the winner out of the bullpen with Charlie Beileson closing it out for his fourth save. Brendan Donovan started a Major League rehab assignment by going 1-3, with two walks, a double, a run scored and a run batted in.

Moments That Mattered

* The first seven hitters of the third inning reached base capped by a three-run blast off the bat of Sundstrom. That put Arkansas ahead 9-0.

* Tulsa closed within two runs late and had brought the tying run to bat in the sixth and seventh innings but Beilenson slammed the door with authority, throwing two perfect innings to close out the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, SB

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 2-4, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Sv, 2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Sundstrom extended his hitting streak to six while Caleb Cali extended his to a Travs season best nine straight games.

* The five game winning streak matches the season high and the Travs have won 10 of their past 11 overall.

* Arkansas played under one of its alternate identities, the Diamantes de Arkansas, for the first time this year.

The series continues on Wednesday with RH Ryan Hawks (2-2, 3.24) starting for Arkansas against RH Patrick Copen (3-0, 0.96). First pitch is set for 11:05 am and it is a school day and senior day. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 6, 2026

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