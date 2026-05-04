Caleb Cali Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers third baseman Caleb Cali was selected as the Texas League Player of the Week for April 27-May 3 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Cali batted .480 for the week with hits in all six games while posting a .536 on-base percentage and slugging 1.120.

Cali led the league in batting average and with eight extra base hits including four doubles and four home runs. He drove in nine, scored nine times and stole four bases. He homered in three consecutive games during the week and posted his second career multi-homer game on Thursday April 30.

For the season, Cali has a batting slash line of .236/.306/.539 with six doubles, seven homers and 13 runs batted in. Drafted out of the University of Arkansas, he was a 16th round draft selection by Seattle in 2023. The former Razorback is in his second year with the Travelers. Last season he led the club in RBI and tied for the lead in homers.

Cali and the Travs are home this week to host the Tulsa Drillers for a six game series running Tuesday through Sunday at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. Founded in 1901, the club celebrates 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from May 4, 2026

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