Travs Close out Series Win in Wichita with 8-4 Triumph

Published on May 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers hit three home runs including a pair of go-ahead blasts as they won their fourth consecutive game beating the Wichita Wind Surge, 8-4 on Sunday afternoon. Lazaro Montes put the Travs in front with a two-run shot in the first. After falling behind, it was Charlie Pagliarini who put the Travs up for good with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. J.T. Arruda also added a home run. The Arkansas bullpen covered the final five innings while surrendering just one run. Peyton Alford was the star and winning pitcher out of the 'pen with four strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Pagliarini homer was a 440 foot blast to right field to give the Travs their second lead of the game and one they would not relinquish.

* Wichita closed within one but the Travs collected some insurance late when Sammy Siani came through with a two out, two strike, two-run single to push the lead to three in the eighth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* CF Sammy Siani: 2-4, run, 2 RBI, SB

* LHP Peyton Alford: Win, 1.2 IP, H, 4 K

News and Notes

* Montes homered six times in the series.

* Arkansas took the series, winning five of six games. It was the second consecutive series they won five of six.

* The teams both played under alternate identities with the Travs as the Arkansas Mad Mallards and the Wind Surge as the Wichita Honkers.

After a day off Monday, the Travs return to action at home on Tuesday night against Tulsa. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm and it is the first Fiesta de Diamantes of the season to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 3, 2026

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