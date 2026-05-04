Pineda Homers, Nats' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped

Published on May 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Jack Pineda hit his first homer of the season and tripled for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-12), who lost to the Springfield Cardinals (8-19) 7-6 on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark, having their five-game winning streak snapped.

Pineda's long ball was sent out beyond the left-field wall, and was one of two runs the Nats scored in the second inning. Carson Roccaforte's RBI single made it 3-0 NWA after two.

Springfield scored seven-straight runs in the contest, but the Naturals fired back in the bottom of the eighth to make it close. With two outs, the Naturals rallied when Brett Squires reached on an error and Daniel Vázquez walked to put runners at the corners. Spencer Nivens lifted a fly ball to left for what looked like the final out of the inning, but an error scored both runners to make it a 7-5 game. Pineda came to the plate and slammed a triple to center field, scoring Nivens to make it a one-run game but Pineda was left at third after a ground ball closed out the frame.

With two outs in the ninth, Rudy Martin Jr. hammered a ball to straight-away center that sent Cardinals center fielder Chase Davis to the wall, but Davis made the catch to end the game and snap the Nats' five-game win streak with a 7-6 loss.

Northwest Arkansas hits the road to start a six-game set with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, with first pitch at 11:05 AM CT. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 3, 2026

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