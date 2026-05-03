Williams' Quality Start Lifts Naturals to 7-5 Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Henry Williams tossed a quality start and the Naturals used a three-run sixth to propel Northwest Arkansas (15-11) to a 7-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals (7-19) on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark, extending the winning streak to five straight games. The Naturals go for a series sweep against the Cardinals on Sunday, with first pitch at 2:05 PM CT.

Rudy Martin Jr.'s RBI double gave the Naturals a 1-0 lead in the third inning. After the Cardinals responded, the Nats retook an advantage when Carson Roccaforte singled down the left-field line in the fifth, plating Omar Hernandez to make it 2-1.

NWA scored three runs on four hits in the sixth. Martin Jr. singled on a ground ball into center, and Sam Kulasingam shot a ball inside third and down the left-field line to score Martin Jr. Kulasingam came in on Daniel Vázquez's RBI single to right. Spencer Nivens knocked in Vázquez with a single, giving the Nats a 5-3 advantage.

Martin Jr. recorded his second RBI of the game in the seventh with a sacrifice bunt and Brett Squires picked up his league-leading 26th RBI of the season to put the finishing touches on the scoring for the Naturals offense.

Henry Williams went six innings, allowing three runs, two earned, without walking a hitter. He spun his first quality start of the 2026 campaign. Caden Monke (3-0) entered the game with the bases loaded in the seventh, and recorded three outs without allowing a run. Tommy Molsky pitched two scoreless innings and notched his second save of the season.

The Naturals face off against the Cardinals in the final game of the six-game series Sunday at 2:05 PM CT. Fans 12 and younger will receive a voucher for FREE Kids Snack as they enter the gates and kids can run the bases after the game. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 2, 2026

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