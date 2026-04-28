Naturals Game against Springfield on Tuesday, April 28th Is Postponed

Published on April 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scheduled game against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis) at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 28th has been postponed due to heavy rain and more anticipated throughout the day.

Today's game has been rescheduled as part of a same admission doubleheader to be held on Wednesday, April 29th. The two clubs will play two (2) seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 4:45 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and any ticket for Wednesday, April 29th is valid for both of the games.

All tickets from Tuesday, April 28th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game in 2026. Tickets for Tuesday, April 28th are not valid for the doubleheader unless exchanged at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket for April 29th. Wednesday's doubleheader will feature $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread with Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo on a Scarlet Letter Wednesday.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open at Arvest Ballpark from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







Texas League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.