Frisco Comes Back, Wins Thriller in Extras over Corpus

Published on April 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders came from behind on Tuesday night, dropping the Corpus Christi Hooks 10-8 in 10 innings to open their series from Whataburger Field.

Frisco (12-10) ambushed Astros rehabber Tatsuya Imai for the Hooks (10-12) with two runs in the first inning. Orlando Martinez collected an RBI single before John Taylor knocked in a second run with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0.

In the second, the Riders plated two more tallies with RBI doubles from Marcus Lee Sang and Martinez to push the lead to 4-0.

After the Hooks put up three in the bottom of the second, a Keyber Rodriguez solo homer knocked Imai out of the game and Corey Joyce padded the advantage to 6-3 with a solo shot of his own to left.

The Hooks scored two in the bottom of the third and another in the fifth to tie the game before Walker Janek laced a two-run, go-ahead double in the sixth, giving Corpus Christi an 8-6 lead.

That score held to the ninth, when Taylor and Keith Jones II both posted RBI singles to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Lee Sang clubbed a go-ahead, two-run homer, which hit off of left fielder - and Astros rehabber - Zach Dezenzo's glove and up over the wall, to make it 10-8 against Derek True (2-1).

Eric Loomis then entered for the Riders and walked the first two batters, but struck out Tommy Sacco Jr. and induced a double play to end the game.

Janser Lara (1-0) threw scoreless eighth and ninth innings to capture his first win of the year.

Notes to Know:

Martinez went 4-for-6 with three doubles, becoming the fourth player in Double-A to have a three-double game, including Lee Sang, who did it on April 14th at Amarillo.

The RoughRiders went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Frisco has now won four straight games, tying their season-best winning streak when they started the year with four wins in a row.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game two of their six-game series at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29th. LHP Blake Townsend (0-1, 7.50) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Bryce Mayer (0-0, 3.60).







Texas League Stories from April 28, 2026

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