Wagner, Martinez Homer in Loss to Hooks

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-4 on Friday night from Whataburger Field.

For the first time in six games, Frisco (13-12) failed to score in the first inning and the Hooks (12-13) jumped out in front with three runs in the second inning against Frisco starter Leandro Lopez (0-1).

In the third, Max Wagner homered for a second-straight game to start his Frisco career, to make it 3-1.

The Hooks then plated four more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth before Orlando Martinez added a solo blast in the sixth for Frisco, cutting the deficit to 8-2.

Corpus Christi tacked on a ninth run in the seventh against the bullpen, but Janser Lara threw a 1-2-3 inning in the eighth.

Trey McLoughlin (1-0) threw 2.1 innings out of the Corpus bullpen to earn the win.

Notes to Know:

The Riders now have 35 home runs this season as a team in 25 games, their most through 25 games in recorded franchise history (since 2005).

Martinez reached in all four trips to the plate and is now 8-for-16 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs in this series through four games.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game five of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 2nd. LHP Dylan MacLean (2-0, 5.89) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Brett Gillis (0-1, 5.00).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.