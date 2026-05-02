Brandt Thompson Strikes out Seven for Springfield
Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Springfield Cardinals starter Brandt Thompson notched a season-high seven strikeouts in 4.2 strong innings on Friday. Despite the effort, the St. Louis affiliate dropped a back-and-forth affair to the Northwest Arkansas Naturales by a 7-5 final.
DECISIONS:
W: Augustino Mendieta (1-0)
L: Hunter Hayes (1-1)
NOTES:
In the second inning, Jeremy Rivas launched his first homerun of the 2026 season.
Thompson came one out shy of qualifying for a win. The lone run charged to him came across after he had been pulled from the game.
The Cardinals tallied three runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game at five.
All seven of the Naturals' runs scored with two outs.
UP NEXT:
Springfield Cardinals vs NW Arkansas Naturals, Saturday, May 2, 6:35 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark
LHP Liam Doyle (0-2, 9.26) vs RHP Henry Williams (2-1, 5.01)
Listen: Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com
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