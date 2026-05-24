Cijntje Shuts out Former Team in Cardinals' Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Jurrangelo Cijntje took on his former team and delivered the best performance for a Cardinals starter this season in a 6-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Cijntje became the first Springfield starter to complete six innings, striking out seven and allowing only two hits over the scoreless frames.

He started seven games for the Travelers last season while a member of the Mariners organization.

Three relievers combined on the final three scoreless innings to complete the first shutout for Cardinals pitching this season.

W: Cijntje (3-2)

L: Sloan (0-2)

NOTES:

- Noah Mendlinger went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, and two RBI out of the leadoff spot

- Springfield can wrap up its season-long 12-game road trip with a 7-5 record with a win in the series-finale tomorrow.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (18-26) at Arkansas (27-17)

- LHP Davis vs. RHP Leverett

- Sunday, May 24, 6:05 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV

PJ Maigi







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

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