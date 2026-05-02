Anderson Dominates as Travelers Top Wind Surge 5-1

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (13-12) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (13-12), 5-1, on Friday night at Equity Bank Park as Mariners No. 2 prospect Cade Anderson delivered 5.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.37 through five starts.

Wichita managed just one run, a solo home run from Ricardo Olivar in the bottom of the ninth. Jake Rucker recorded his second multi-hit game of the season, while Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 14 games in the loss.

On the mound, Wichita's pitching staff struck out 11 batters, the 10th time reaching double digits this season. Starter Ty Langenberg struck out six over five innings, but the Wind Surge allowed five runs and issued four walks.

THE RUNDOWN

Langenberg started strong for Wichita, working around a leadoff walk in the first inning while striking out two in a scoreless frame.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the second inning when Caleb Cali hit a solo home run to the opposite field, his third homer against Wichita pitching in the last two games. The Travelers led 1-0 after two innings.

Langenberg continued to miss bats in the third, striking out two more and bringing his total to four through three innings.

The Wind Surge threatened in the bottom of the third after Rucker led off with a double, but Wichita was unable to capitalize.

Arkansas added two runs in the fourth after a two-out walk was followed by an RBI double and another run scoring single, extending the lead to 3-0.

Langenberg finished his day after five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six.

The Travelers added another run in the sixth with back-to-back hits, including an RBI double from Cali, his third hit and RBI of the night, to make it 4-0.

Arkansas pushed across one more run in the ninth after a leadoff walk, two stolen bases and a fielder's choice.

Olivar prevented the shutout in the bottom half of the inning, launching a solo home run, but Wichita could not overcome the deficit.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita struck out 11 batters, the 10th time reaching double digits this season.

RF Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

DH Ricardo Olivar hit his sixth home run of the year, tied for the team lead.

INF Jake Rucker recorded two doubles in his second multi-hit performance of the season.

SP Ty Langenberg struck out six over five innings.

RHP Ricky Castro struck out two over two innings of relief.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin struck out three over two innings of relief.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 - Wichita struck out 11 batters, the 10th double-digit strikeout performance by the pitching staff this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.