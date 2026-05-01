Bush Homers Hooks to Walk-Off Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Will Bush belted an opposite-field homer to left-center with one away in the ninth inning Thursday, vaulting the Hooks to a dramatic 7-6 win before 3,489 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, down 4-0 before its first at-bat, authored it's largest come-from-behind win of the season to slay a six-game losing streak.

Joseph Sullivan checked in with his club-best fifth home run, and third of the series, to put the Hooks on the board in the first, belting an 0-2 pitch the opposite way to left-center.

A home run by Joseph Sullivan puts the Hooks on the board! His third of the homestand! pic.twitter.com/psuL7DsDQC - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 1, 2026

Following first-inning singles by Trevor Austin and Yamal Encarnacion, Tyler Whitaker floated a double into shallow center, eluding the dive of Orlando Martinez, to make it a 4-3 affair.

Tyler Whitaker makes it a one-run ballgame with a double! pic.twitter.com/GyOzvIT5V1 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 1, 2026

Following a rocky first, James Hicks permitted only three more baserunners the rest of the way, completing 4 2/3 innings on 84 pitches.

Trailing 5-4 in the sixth, Austin, Luis Baez, and Encarnacion worked walks to begin the inning. Frisco countered with a pair of strikeouts, leaving the rally to San Antonio native Mason Lytle, who responded by sending a two-run double into left field for CC's first lead.

Lytle, a product of UTSA, went 2-for-4 on the evening, finding the hit and RBI columns for the first time at Double-A.

The Hooks takes the lead with a two-run double by Mason Lytle! pic.twitter.com/mmXa2r32Yi - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 1, 2026

Nic Swanson was nails in relief, dispatching 11 of 12 Riders faced with four strikeouts. The lone blemish was a seventh-inning solo homer by Max Wagner, tying the game at 6.

Amilcar Chirinos recorded the final two outs in the ninth via Ks to pick up the win.

Bush, who doubled in the second, powered the Hooks to an April closing triumph with his fourth long ball of 2026. It marked Corpus Christi's first walk-off win of the year and the 39th walk-off homer in 21 seasons of Hooks Baseball.

Prior to Bush's blast Thursday, Austin Deming was the last Hook to notch a game-ending round-tripper, doing so September 14, 2024 vs. Midland.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

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