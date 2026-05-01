Amarillo Improves to .500 with Comeback Effort over Midland

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







MIDLAND, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-12) defeated the Midland RockHounds (17-7), 4-3, on Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. A close game throughout, the Soddies created just enough offense late while three relievers combined for the bullpen's best effort of the season.

After Amarillo stranded three runners with one out in the top of the second inning, Midland used a pair of doubles by Brennan Milone and Cameron Leary to draw first blood in the next frame.

Ben McLaughlin extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a base hit in the third, and later scored on Angel Ortiz 's two-out single. The deadlock at one apiece was quickly erased by the RockHounds, as Joshua Kuroda-Grauer stole third after reaching on a one-out double, allowing him to score easily on a Colby Halter groundout.

Midland's offense continued to chip away at Ashton Izzi, plating a run for a third consecutive inning on a Shane McGuire RBI single in the home half of the fourth.

Amarillo cut into its deficit in the fifth thanks to Manuel Pena 's ninth home run of the season, while Jonatan Bernal held the RockHounds bats at bay after entering the game following Izzi's 4.1 innings pitched.

Down a run, Gavin Conticello came through in a huge spot to give the Sod Poodles their first lead of the night in the top of the seventh. With two away and two runners in scoring position, Amarillo's cleanup batter dumped an 0-2 offering from A.J. Causey into shallow center field to put his team ahead 4-3.

The Sod Poodles bullpen continued to hold firm in the late innings, as Bernal completed his 2.2 no-hit innings of relief in the bottom of seventh. Amarillo opted for Carlos Rey and Hayden Durke to handle the eighth and ninth innings, who each walked one but limited any further damage to complete the victory.

The Sod Poodles improved to 7-2 on their two-week road trip and will turn to Jose Cabrera on the mound as the calendar flips to May on Friday night. Midland will counter with southpaw Wei-En Lin at 7:00 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES I'M McLAUGHLIN IT: Ben McLaughlin extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a base hit in the top of the third inning...it's the most recent streak of at least 20 games for the Sod Poodles since Ryan Waldschmidt reached in 25 consecutive games from August 2-31 last season.

HERE COMES THE PENA: Manuel Pena crushed the first pitch of the fifth inning for a solo home run, marking his ninth on the year...his nine long balls in April are the most in a calendar month by any Sod Poodles hitter in franchise history.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

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