Travs Crush Six Homers to Blow Away Wind Surge

Published on May 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - A six home run outburst delivered the Arkansas Travelers an 11-3 romp over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night. The Travs homered four times in the opening two innings including three times second as they built a big early lead and coasted to the victory. Hunter Fitz-Gerald went deep twice in the opening two frames, both with a man on base, putting Arkansas in front both times. Caleb Cali also homered twice while Lazaro Montes and Bill Knight also hit long balls. Peyton Alford (Win, 2 IP), Nick Davila (2 IP) had perfect outings and Jimmy Kingsbury closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita tied the game in the bottom of the first and had the bases loaded but Nico Tellache was able to leave all the runners on to keep the game tied.

* The first two hitters of the second inning were put down before Michael Arroyo laced a single. Fitz-Gerald then followed with his second go-ahead homer in as many innings. Montes came up next and connected for a solo shot to make it back-to-back jacks. Then, after a walk, Caleb Cali homered to put two more on the board.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The six home runs tie the known franchise record, last done on June 7, 2023 at Tulsa in an 11 inning game.

* Fitz-Gerald and Cali were the first pair of Travs to homer twice in the same game since Kyle Lewis and Evan White on August 9, 2019 at Springfield.

* For Cali and Fitz-Gerald it was the second two-homer game in each of their careers.

* Cali has eight extra base hits in his last eight games.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (1-0, 0.48) making the start for Arkansas against RH Ty Langenberg (0-1, 3.80). First pitch is at 6:35 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 1, 2026

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