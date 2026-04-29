Travs Tripped as Wind Surge Even Series

Published on April 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - A home run from Caleb Cali gave the Travelers a brief lead but a five-run bottom of the sixth inning was the decisive frame as Wichita defeated Arkansas, 5-1 on Wednesday. Ryan Hawks was tagged with the loss despite only being charged with two runs over five-plus innings of work. Tyler Cleveland worked two perfect innings out of the Arkansas bullpen. The Travs were limited to just three hits for the contest.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali homered in the sixth to give the Travs the first run of the game.

* Wichita scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first run came home on a bases loaded walk. The second run scored a fielder's choice when the Travs just missed turning a double play on a controversial call at first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Ryan Hawks: L, 5+ IP, 5 H, 2 R, 4 K

* RHP Tyler Cleveland: 2 IP

News and Notes

* Cali has six extra base hits in his past seven games.

* The game time of 2:03 tied for the Travs' shortest nine inning game of the season.

The series continues on Thursday with LH Nico Tellache (1-1, 2.37) making the start for Arkansas against RH Sam Armstrong (1-2, 3.38). First pitch is at 6:35 pm and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 29, 2026

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