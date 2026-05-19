Nico Tellache Awarded TL Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Nico Tellache was selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for May 11-17 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Tellache twirled 7.1 scoreless innings on the road last Thursday night, holding Northwest Arkansas to just one hit and two walks while recording nine strikeouts. The 7.1 IP and nine Ks were both the most in his pro career. Tellache's start was part of a combined one-hit shutout victory for the Travelers, one of their Double-A leading five shutouts this year.

For the season, Tellache is 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 34.2 innings over seven games. The 28-year old was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2025 season after pitching previously in the Mexican League. He played five seasons of college baseball at Oregon. Tellache is the third Traveler to earn a TL weekly honor this season joining LHP Kade Anderson and INF Caleb Cali.

The Travs start a two week homestand tomorrow night at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club is celebrating 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from May 18, 2026

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