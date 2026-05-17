Win Streak Hits 4 with Another Shutout

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - The Arkansas pitchers combined a five-hit shutout as the Travelers won their fourth straight game, beating the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 4-0 on Saturday night. Ryan Sloan (4.2 IP), Reid VanScoter (Win, 2.1 IP) and Charlie Beilenson (2 IP) notched a total of 10 strikeouts and tossed the club's second shutout in the past three games and fifth of the season. All of the runs came in the top of the seventh inning. Caleb Cali went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, run scored, RBI and stolen base to lead the offense. The Travs drew 10 walks to create numerous scoring chances.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas missed on opportunities with the bases loaded in the first, fourth and fifth innings but Sloan and VanScoter kept the Naturals off the board until the offense broke through.

* Blake Rambusch and Charlie Pagliarini walked to open the seventh before Cali ripped an RBI double to open the scoring. Lazaro Montes followed with an opposite field three-run homer to create the cushion.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 3-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI, SB

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 4.2 IP, 5 H, BB, 6 K

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 2.1 IP, BB, K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: 2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Cali posted his team-leading fourth three-hit game of the year.

* The 10 walks drawn matched a season high for the Travs offense.

* The five shutouts by Arkansas pitching are the most in Double-A.

* The Travs clinched their fourth straight series victory.

The series wraps up on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (0-1, 4.44) starting for the Travs against LH Fra







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

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