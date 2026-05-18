Homestand Highlights: May 19-24 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Published on May 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals) set to begin on Tuesday, May 19. An exciting week of promotions, theme nights, and giveaways highlights a week in which the Soddies return home in good form as they chase down Midland for the Texas League South First Half title.

Featured among this week's promotions is 25 Cent Hot Dog Night. Taking place on Wednesday May 20, fans can enjoy as many hot dogs as they desire for 25 cents each at any HODGETOWN concession stand. Additionally, the first 1,500 fans inside the ballpark will get a free hot dog courtesy of Steam Team.

Once the weekend rolls around, the Soddies will don Toy Story-themed jerseys, their first specialty jersey of the year, on Saturday night. Following the action, the jerseys will be autographed by all players and coaches and select tops will be auctioned off live in the Fairly Group Club Level to benefit the Don Harrington Discovery Center. All other jerseys will be posted for auction online and will take bids until Sunday night. The series closes out with a special giveaway on Sunday afternoon as the first 1,200 fans (13+) through the HODGETOWN gates will receive a bobblehead of top Arizona Diamondbacks prospect, Ryan Waldschmidt.

First pitch times from Tuesday through Saturday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, MAY 19

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | 25 Cent Hot Dog Night presented by Steam Team

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Hot Dogs will be sold for 25 cents at HODGETOWN concession stands for ONE NIGHT ONLY! -

The first 1,500 fans in the ballpark will receive a free hot dog courtesy of Steam Team!

THURSDAY, MAY 21

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

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Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

FRIDAY, MAY 22

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY presented by City Federal Credit Union

Fireworks theme - Hollywood Hits

SATURDAY, MAY 23

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

SPECIALTY JERSEY GAME | Toy Story

Game Highlights (1) | Toy Story Night presented by The People's Federal Credit Union

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The Sod Poodles will don specialty jerseys in the theme of Toy Story

Game Highlights (2) | Postgame Fireworks presented by The People's Federal Credit Union

Fireworks theme - Toy Story

Game Highlights (3) | Toy Story Jersey Auction presented by The People's Federal Credit Union

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Fans will have the chance to bid on game-worn and signed jerseys postgame in a LIVE AUCTION -

Other game-worn and signed jerseys will be available in an online auction ending Sunday, May 24 -

Proceeds benefit the Don Harrington Discovery Center

SUNDAY, MAY 24

First Pitch | 1:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 11:30 a.m.

All gates open | 12:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Ryan Waldschmidt Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare System

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Be among the first 1,200 through the gates to receive a one-of-a-kind bobblehead! -

Must be 13 or older -

One giveaway, per person, per ticket

Game Highlights (2) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell

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Half-off tickets for first responders

Game Highlights (3) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)







Texas League Stories from May 18, 2026

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