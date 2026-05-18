Make Ready for Hoodie & Jersey Giveaways, Two Fireworks Shows & Blue Ghosts Weekend

Published on May 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks continue their two-week homestand against the Midland RockHounds May 19-24. Bookended by the best fireworks in South Texas, our Memorial Day Weekend tradition continues with Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive.

Friday through Sunday, the Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in tribute to the famed aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington CV-16.

Along with Three Dollar Thursday, offering discounts on draft beer and frozen margs, May 21 is Star Wars Night. The Hooks plan to use the Force by wearing specialty Star Wars themed jerseys which will be raffled off with proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish. Fans can make their bids at cchooks.com/auction.

The first 2,000 through the turnstiles on May 22 receive an Americana Themed Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources. Following the game, we light the South Texas sky with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

And be there early on Saturday, May 23 as CITGO presents a Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey giveaway.

For the 6:35 PM start on Sunday the 24th, the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under take home a Kids Mint Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. And...postgame we ring in the holiday with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks!

Please note, H-E-B Kids Day and Dollar Day offers are not available May 24.

USO of South Texas this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 21 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Star Wars Night

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 22 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- First 2,000 fans receive an American Themed Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 23 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- First 2,000 fans receive a Josh Hader Global Series Hooks Jersey from CITGO

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

- First 1,000 kids 12-&-under receive a Kids Mint Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

- Please note, H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day offers not available







Texas League Stories from May 18, 2026

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