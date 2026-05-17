Monster Fifth Makes Hooks' Day

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks scored seven runs in the fifth inning Saturday night, coming from behind to beat Amarillo, 9-4, before 4,015 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, aiming for a split of the six-game set on Sunday, plated all but one of its fifth-inning markers with two out. With the club down, 3-1, Yamal Encarnacion cracked a lead-off double. Garret Guillemette was next and notched the second of his three hits, an RBI single to left.

Two lineouts and an error that scored Guillemette followed. Lucas Spence doubled down the right-field line to push the Hooks ahead, 4-3.

Max Holy, who hit a sac fly in the fourth, later added an RBI single. Trevor Austin capped the barrage via a two-run blast to left-center, placing him second on the team with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and center fielder Jake Meyers both went the distance in their third rehab game with Corpus Christi.

Peña's night included an automatic double in the third that soared over the head of Druw Jones in center thanks to an exit velocity of 105 MPH. Meyer went 0-for-4 but squared up a lineout to left at 103 MPH.

Brett Gillis picked up his first Double-A win by holding the Sod Poodles to two runs over five innings

Julio Rodriguez pitched a 1-2-3 sixth and Trey McLoughlin turned in two scoreless innings to finish the game.

The Hooks netted insurance in the eighth. Encarnacion, 5-for-7 with two doubles and a home run over his last two games, lined a two-out single to center. The 22-year-old switch hitter stole second and came home on Guillemette's third knock of the day, a liner to left at 111 MPH.







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

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