Springfield Outlasts Tulsa to Win Deep in Extras

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Rainiel Rodriguez hit his first Double-A home run as part of a three-run 12th inning that led the Cardinals to a 7-4 win over Tulsa in 12 innings on Friday night at ONE OK Field.

Rodriguez's two-run homer extended the Cardinals lead to three. Zach Levenson had scored the go-ahead run earlier Rodriguez's at-bat on a wild pitch.

Randel Clemente pitched three scoreless innings in extras and struck out seven batters. to pick up the win.

W: Clemente (1-1)

L: Day (0-1)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals have won a season-high six straight games and are 9-2 over their last 11.

- The Cardinals are now 4-0 this week at Tulsa and have clinched a series victory.

- Liam Doyle struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings in his seventh start of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-21) at Tulsa (20-17)

- Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- SHP Cijntje vs. LHP Serwinowski

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

Springfield Outlasts Tulsa to Win Deep in Extras - Springfield Cardinals

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