Springfield Outlasts Tulsa to Win Deep in Extras
TL Springfield Cardinals

Springfield Outlasts Tulsa to Win Deep in Extras

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release


TULSA, OK - Rainiel Rodriguez hit his first Double-A home run as part of a three-run 12th inning that led the Cardinals to a 7-4 win over Tulsa in 12 innings on Friday night at ONE OK Field.

Rodriguez's two-run homer extended the Cardinals lead to three. Zach Levenson had scored the go-ahead run earlier Rodriguez's at-bat on a wild pitch.

Randel Clemente pitched three scoreless innings in extras and struck out seven batters. to pick up the win.

W: Clemente (1-1)

L: Day (0-1)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals have won a season-high six straight games and are 9-2 over their last 11.

- The Cardinals are now 4-0 this week at Tulsa and have clinched a series victory.

- Liam Doyle struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings in his seventh start of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (16-21) at Tulsa (20-17)

- Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- SHP Cijntje vs. LHP Serwinowski

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV

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Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026


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