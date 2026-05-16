Springfield Outlasts Tulsa to Win Deep in Extras
Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Rainiel Rodriguez hit his first Double-A home run as part of a three-run 12th inning that led the Cardinals to a 7-4 win over Tulsa in 12 innings on Friday night at ONE OK Field.
Rodriguez's two-run homer extended the Cardinals lead to three. Zach Levenson had scored the go-ahead run earlier Rodriguez's at-bat on a wild pitch.
Randel Clemente pitched three scoreless innings in extras and struck out seven batters. to pick up the win.
W: Clemente (1-1)
L: Day (0-1)
NOTES:
- The Cardinals have won a season-high six straight games and are 9-2 over their last 11.
- The Cardinals are now 4-0 this week at Tulsa and have clinched a series victory.
- Liam Doyle struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings in his seventh start of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (16-21) at Tulsa (20-17)
- Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- SHP Cijntje vs. LHP Serwinowski
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV
Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026
- Springfield Outlasts Tulsa to Win Deep in Extras - Springfield Cardinals
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