Wind Surge Launch Two Dingers to Topple Missions, 5-2

Published on May 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions (14-24) starter Victor Lizarraga impressed Saturday night with a six-inning showing that included eight strikeouts, but the Wichita Wind Surge (18-19) prevailed throughout the night, slamming two home runs courtesy of Jorel Ortega and Andrew Cossetti. San Antonio was unable to keep up offensively as the Wind Surge bullpen kept the Missions quiet with only two runs allowed in the contest as Wichita claimed a 5-2 victory over San Antonio.

Both offenses were held in check by the respective starting pitchers in the beginning of the game. Lizarraga and Jose Olivares exchanged 1-2-3 innings in the first inning. After strolling towards consecutive wins in his past two showings, Lizarraga looked well on his way to cruising through Sandlot night with three more strikeouts in the second. The twenty-sixth ranked prospect for the Minnesota Twins barely kept up as he struggled against the Missions in his next turn. Olivares walked back-to-back Missions and surrendered the eighth stolen bag of this series to Albert Fabian. Kai Roberts followed with a single to load the bases on Olivares before Chris Sargent was put down on strikes as the Wind Surge defense evaded danger.

Sargent made up for the strikeout with a 2-6 strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play in the third to close out another 1-2-3 inning for Lizarraga. Wichita's Sam Ryan gave it a go in the bottom of the third against a hot hitting Missions batting order. After leadoff hitter Carson Tucker plunked one to right field, the speedster hustled to second base for an extra base swipe. After a groundout sent Tucker to third, Romeo Sanabria sent a dribbler right back to right field for an RBI single. Clean-up hitter Albert Fabian grabbed a one-bagger of his own before Garrett Spain smoothly caught a Francisco Acuña liner to fire it back to home plate to catch Sanabria out in time, but San Antonio led 1-0.

After breezing by the Wind Surge through four innings, Lizarraga was dealt with some bad luck in the fifth as Ortega just cleared the right field wall to tie the ball game. Consecutive knocks from the Wind Surge led to a wild sequence in the fifth as Sanabria fielded a potential double-play ground ball, but the 3-6-1 play failed to prevent additional runs as Murphy Stehly scored off an erred throw from Tucker back to first. Lizarraga reestablished control with a putout to get out of the inning, but San Antonio trailed Wichita 2-1.

Braedon Karpathios was almost the Saturday night hero yet again, but his deep flyout to right center field fell short of bringing in a Missions run from Acuña off their third stolen bag on the night. Johan Moreno was greeted with a rude awakening in the seventh from Cossetti as he hammered a dinger that almost took out The Wolff's left field lights. Two singles, two stolen bases and a walk clogged the bags around Moreno with two away in the bottom seventh. The crucial moment on the evening took a turn for the worse on San Antonio as Wichita slugger Ricardo Olivar fought off Moreno on a full count for a two-run single to center field to put the Wind Surge up 5-1.

Tucker tried to rally the Missions order into a late game comeback with a run off his second hit and stolen base from an Ethan Salas ground out. Wichita's Jaylen Nowlin then walked Sanabria and Acuña in the inning, bringing the tying-run to the plate, but Luis Quiñones took over to eliminate the danger with a strikeout of Karpathios to get out of the eighth. He also shut out San Antonio in the ninth, letting the Wind Surge claim a 5-2 victory over the Missions.

Up Next:

The Missions and Wind Surge continue their six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. In Military City USA, we're proud to honor the brave men and women who serve our country. Active duty and veteran military members can present a valid military ID at the box office to receive up to four complimentary Bullpen/Outfield Reserved seats, presented by Hooters. The fun continues after the final out! Kids are invited onto the field to run the bases following the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.